Yoon Meets Portugal’s Prime Minister, Calls for Expanding Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Portugal's Prime Minister, António Costa, at the presidential office on Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that in the summit, President Yoon called for expanding cooperation between the two nations in future industry sectors, such as chips and electric vehicle(EV) batteries.In the meeting, Yoon reportedly said that the two nations have great potential for wider collaboration in those sectors, adding that the Seoul government will offer the necessary support.In response, the Portuguese prime minister stressed the country's strong willingness to further enhance cooperation with South Korea as he hoped that the two nations will work together more closely in chips, EV batteries, renewable energy and auto parts after his visit.President Yoon also requested Portugal's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.Costa visited South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day official trip, becoming the first prime minister from the European country to make an official trip here in 39 years.