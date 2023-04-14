Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Poland’s PM Says US Intervention Necessary to Secure S. Korean Artillery for Ukraine

Written: 2023-04-13 09:33:17Updated: 2023-04-13 11:34:11

Poland’s PM Says US Intervention Necessary to Secure S. Korean Artillery for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said that direct intervention by U.S. Joe Biden is necessary to secure South Korean artillery shells desperately needed by Ukraine.

The Polish prime minister, who is visiting the United States, made the remarks in an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday.

Morawiecki reportedly told the newspaper that Russia’s military has far more artillery shells than the Ukrainian Army and tapping into South Korean stocks is crucial to providing much needed ammunition.

The Polish prime minister added that although Warsaw has spoken to Seoul about the delivery of weapons and munitions, any such deal is contingent on the intervention of the U.S. to overcome South Korea’s concerns about an aggressive response from China or Russia.

He expressed belief that such a deal would require direct assurances from President Biden that the U.S. would offer support to South Korea in the face of any backlash from the two neighboring countries.

Morawiecki added that his country, which has purchased many weapons systems from South Korea, would never transfer weaponry without negotiating an arrangement between the two sides.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >