The nation added about eleven-thousand new COVID-19 cases as the pandemic situation remains steady.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that eleven-thousand-596 infections were reported throughout Wednesday, including 15 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 30 million-956-thousand.The latest daily tally is 484 lower than a week earlier, but up by 568 compared to two weeks prior.The daily average for the past seven-day period stood at ten-thousand-376.The number of critically ill patients in the hospital dropped by two from the previous day to 127.Wednesday added five deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-361. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.