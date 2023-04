Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels nationwide are forecast to remain "very bad" on Thursday due to yellow dust from China.According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, as of 7 a.m., dust density surpassed 150 micrograms per cubic meter in the capital area as well as the central Chungcheong and southwestern North Jeolla provinces to maintain the alert status.Density between 81 and 150 micrograms per cubic meter in other regions qualified as "bad" on the warning system.While both yellow dust and fine dust will likely begin to subside Friday afternoon, authorities have advised the public to avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and wear a mask when going outside.Rain is in the forecast nationwide for Friday and Saturday, with more than 80 millimeters of downpour predicted for the southernmost Jeju Island on Friday, up to 30 millimeters along the southern coast and ten millimeters in the southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces.