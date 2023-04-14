Menu Content

Politics

Speculation Growing that N. Korea May Have Fired IRBM or ICBM

Written: 2023-04-13 11:06:59Updated: 2023-04-13 15:32:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The missile fired by North Korea on Thursday morning is speculated to have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) or even an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military detected one ballistic missile fired from near the North's capital of Pyongyang toward the East Sea at around 7:23 a.m.

The missile, launched at a relatively higher angle, fell into the East Sea after traveling around one-thousand kilometers.

While South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies are conducting a comprehensive analysis, the missile is estimated to have been capable of traveling around five-thousand kilometers had it been launched at a normal angle of 30 to 45 degrees.

Ballistic missiles with a range of three-thousand to five-thousand-500 kilometers are classified as an IRBM, while an ICBM has a range of over five-thousand-500 kilometers.

Denouncing the North's latest missile launch as a serious provocation that threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond as well as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the JCS urged Pyongyang to halt such hostilities.
