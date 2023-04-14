Menu Content

FM Park Pledges Resolution Public Can Accept on Alleged US Spying

Written: 2023-04-13 11:31:59Updated: 2023-04-13 15:42:49

FM Park Pledges Resolution Public Can Accept on Alleged US Spying

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has pledged to ensure that the resolution to Washington's alleged spying on the presidential office is acceptable to the South Korean public with regard to sovereignty and national interests.

Park's promise came during a session of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Wednesday, after the main opposition Democratic Party slammed the government for its initial response to the allegation.

The minister said the government is making no assumptions about the diplomatically sensitive matter without verifying the facts, adding that Seoul requested that Washington share the findings of its ongoing investigation.

Park said the U.S. takes the allegation seriously and has expressed a resolve to closely communicate and to cooperate with Seoul.

When he was continuously grilled about the government's insufficient response, the minister said that Seoul may consider demanding appropriate measures from Washington based on the outcome of the probe if deemed necessary.
