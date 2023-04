Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened the standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) to discuss response measures to North Korea's firing of a suspected ballistic missile early Thursday.At the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong, the National Security Office briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the missile launch and reviewed reports from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.The participants agreed that the missile firing is a grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation that escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.They strongly condemned Pyongyang for conducting the latest launch after it fired long-range ballistic missiles in February and in March.Seoul also plans to reinforce intelligence sharing with Washington and Tokyo based on the recent normalization of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, commonly referred to as GSOMIA, with Tokyo.