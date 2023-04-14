US Says N. Korea Fired ICBM, Calls for Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has said that North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Thursday morning, repeating calls on Pyongyang to return to dialogue.White House National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson issued a statement on the North's launch on Wednesday, local time, saying President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.Watson said the U.S. strongly condemns the launch, calling it a "brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" that needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.She said the North's latest action demonstrates the regime’s continued prioritization of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.The spokesperson then urged countries around the world to condemn the North's UNSC violations and to call on Pyongyang to return to serious negotiations on denuclearization, adding that the door has not closed on diplomacy.Washington also pledged to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the U.S. homeland as well as regional allies South Korea and Japan.