S. Korean Military Not Ruling out Solid-Fuel ICBM Launch by N. Korea

The South Korean military has reportedly not ruled out the possibility that the missile launched by North Korea on Thursday was the first test firing of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).While the military is currently analyzing data on the launch, an official from the Joint Chief of Staff(JCS) said the North is assumed to have fired a new ballistic missile with an intermediate or longer range.The official added that it is likely one of the new solid-fuel ICBM missiles unveiled during the North’s military anniversary parade in February.Seoul is considering the possibility that Pyongyang will claim to have conducted a test as part of the development of a military reconnaissance satellite.Following a test of a medium-range ballistic missile last December, the North claimed that it was a part of its military reconnaissance satellite development project, and announced plans to finish preparations for the first such satellite by April.