S. Korean Military Not Ruling out Solid-Fuel ICBM Launch by N. Korea

Written: 2023-04-13 13:08:34Updated: 2023-04-13 14:30:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has reportedly not ruled out the possibility that the missile launched by North Korea on Thursday was the first test firing of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).

While the military is currently analyzing data on the launch, an official from the Joint Chief of Staff(JCS) said the North is assumed to have fired a new ballistic missile with an intermediate or longer range.

The official added that it is likely one of the new solid-fuel ICBM missiles unveiled during the North’s military anniversary parade in February.

Seoul is considering the possibility that Pyongyang will claim to have conducted a test as part of the development of a military reconnaissance satellite.

Following a test of a medium-range ballistic missile last December, the North claimed that it was a part of its military reconnaissance satellite development project, and announced plans to finish preparations for the first such satellite by April.
