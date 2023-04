Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has finalized a fine of one trillion won, or around 760-point-eight million U.S. dollars, imposed on U.S.-based multinational chipmaker Qualcomm for unfair business practices in 2016.In its ruling on Thursday, the top court dismissed an appeal by Qualcomm and two subsidiaries against a decision by a Seoul appellate court that sided with the Fair Trade Commission(FTC).In 2016, the FTC slapped a record one-point-03 trillion won in fines against the three companies for violating the country's competition law by refusing to offer licenses to chipset manufacturers and demanding high fees for patents used by smartphone makers.The agency had accused Qualcomm of abusing its grip on mobile communication markets.Qualcomm and its subsidiaries filed to reverse the FTC order in 2017, with the Seoul High Court ruling two years later that eight of the state agency's correction orders were lawful and the amount of fine justified.