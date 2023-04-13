N. Korea's Missile Test Sparks Confusion in Japan

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: North Korea fired another ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, compelling Japan to issue an order to seek shelter for residents of its northernmost island of Hokkaido. The allied forces of South Korea and the U.S. defense officials say North Korea may have launched a solid-fuel rocket this time.Tom McCarthy has more.Report: North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning, prompting air raid sirens to go off at its northernmost island of Hokkaido, advising residents to take shelter.Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military detected a ballistic missile fired from near the North's capital.[Sound bite: JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun (Korean-English)]“Our military detected at around 07:23 today an intermediate- or longer-range missile launched from an area near Pyongyang towards the East Sea. The North Korean ballistic missile was launched from a high degree angle and flew around one-thousand kilometers before it dropped into the East Sea, and the South Korea-U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the projectile.”The JCS believes that the missile was an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile, while also considering the possibility that it was a solid-fuel rocket first unveiled in North Korea’s military parade in February.The U.S. and South Korean militaries are said to have detected a faster rate of ascension with the latest missile, a feature of solid-fuel rockets that may complicate detection.The test caused confusion in Tokyo, which ordered residents of Hokkaido to take shelter, but the warning was quickly called off as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the missile did not fall within Japanese territory.[Sound bite: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Japanese-English)]“North Korea launched a ballistic missile. And we have confirmed that the ballistic missile did not fall within our territory.... "(Reporter: "In the past, after issuing missile launch information, corrections were issued. How will you ensure the accuracy of information dissemination in the future?")“We are currently checking information including a J-Alert. I plan to receive these reports after this.”At the presidential office in Seoul, the standing committee of the National Security Council convened after the launch and decided to reinforce intelligence sharing based on the recent normalization of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, commonly referred to as GSOMIA, with Tokyo, which will improve the accessibility of intelligence.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.