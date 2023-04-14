Top Office to Bolster Vetting System in Line with Anti-School Violence Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office reportedly plans to reinforce standards for personnel vetting in line with the government's comprehensive measures to root out school violence.A key official at the top office told Seoul's Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that the administration continues to stand by its position to seek improvements for a reasonable and efficient vetting process.The vetting revamp coincides with the government's measures against school violence in response to the resurfacing of such an offense by the son of Chung Sun-sin, the ex-chief designate of the National Office of Investigation who was eventually forced to resign over the issue.The school violence eradication plan announced by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday focuses on punishing the perpetrator by ensuring that the school violence record affects his or her university admissions while reinforcing protection of the victim.Possible improvements could include requiring candidates for public posts to answer written questions on their children's school violence record or even granting access to their academic records.