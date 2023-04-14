Menu Content

S. Korea Provided $2.79 Bln in ODA in 2022

Written: 2023-04-13 14:31:37Updated: 2023-04-13 16:16:55

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea provided an estimated two-point-79 billion U.S. dollars to other countries in official development assistance(ODA) last year.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination disclosed the figure on Thursday, which is down some three percent from 2021.

According to the office, South Korea provided two-point-19 billion dollars in bilateral aid and 600 million dollars in multilateral aid, which includes donations to international financial organizations.

The depreciation of the local currency was a factor in the decline. While the total is a slight decrease in terms of U.S. dollars, it is an increase of nine-point-four percent in terms of the Korean won. 

The total ODA provided last year by 30 member states of the Development Assistance Committee(DAC) under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development amounted to 204 billion dollars.

The figure marked a nearly ten-percent increase from 2021 after assistance to Ukraine and for refugees in European regions expanded.

Among the DAC member states, South Korea was the 16th largest provider of ODA.
