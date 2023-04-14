Menu Content

Written: 2023-04-13 14:58:00Updated: 2023-04-13 16:26:41

Chinese President Visits LG Display Plant in Guangzhou

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited LG Display’s plant in Guangzhou in southern China on Wednesday.

The ruling party’s official news outlet, the People’s Daily, said on Thursday that Xi inspected the plant’s production base while touring Guangdong province.

The newspaper quoted multiple sources as saying that Xi talked with plant officials and emphasized the importance of the South Korea-China friendship.

LG Display is one of the largest foreign-invested companies in Guangzhou, while its plant there is one of the company’s largest production bases outside of South Korea.

Wednesday marked the first time the Chinese president visited a foreign-invested enterprise since his third term ﻿began last month.

Market observers believe that Xi made the latest trip to demonstrate that China welcomes investment by foreign companies amid a recent focus on boosting domestic demand and attracting foreign investment to achieve economic growth of around five percent this year.
