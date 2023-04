Photo : YONHAP News

The police are accelerating their investigation into the cause of the massive wildfire in the northeastern coastal city of Gangneung that incinerated 379 hectares of land.According to the Gangneung Police Station on Thursday, an additional investigation into the fire’s point of origin was conducted by the National Forensic Service and the Korea Forest Service the previous day.Officials collected samples of trees and wires for analysis during an inspection of the site that appears to be the origin of the fire when a wind-damaged pine tree made contact with a power line.Officials confirmed that the land is privately owned.Meanwhile on Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on the body of an elderly man in his 80s who was found dead in a home that was razed by the wildfire.