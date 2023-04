Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will run nationwide civil air defense drills in May to strengthen national response capabilities amid intensifying North Korean provocations.The interior ministry announced on Thursday that it will conduct a 20-minute drill nationwide on May 16 at 2 p.m.When the air raid warning is issued, the public must evacuate to the nearest underground shelter with a guide while vehicles will need to stop on the right side of the road and listen for updates on the radio.To minimize inconvenience, however, trains, subways, ships, and aircraft will not be restricted while hospitals and medical clinics will be allowed to operate as normal.