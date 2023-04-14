S. Korea, US Agree to Accelerate Expansion of Seoul's Role in Combined Defense System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to accelerate the expansion of Seoul’s role under the combined defense system amid the expanding scope of North Korean threats.In a joint statement issued on Thursday, South Korea's defense ministry and the Pentagon said they held their Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, local time.During various sessions under the KIDD, both sides committed to boosting cooperation in each area of extended deterrence, including information sharing, joint planning and execution, consultation mechanisms and crisis communication in preparation for North Korea's threats.The allies also reaffirmed their shared goal of the "complete and verifiable denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, and concurred on the need to conduct combined exercises during the latter half of the year.The joint statement also carried a stern warning to the North, emphasizing that any nuclear attack against the U.S. or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim Jong-un regime.