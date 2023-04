Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has voted down a controversial grain bill requiring the government to purchase surplus rice in a revote.With 290 lawmakers in attendance, the revision to the Grain Management Act was rejected in a plenary session on Thursday, with 177 for and 112 against. One ballot was deemed invalid.The bill needed approval from two-thirds of lawmakers present to pass parliament after it was rejected by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.Yoon vetoed the revision bill during a Cabinet meeting last Tuesday, sending the bill back to the assembly and asking that it be put to a vote again. The main opposition Democratic Party, which controls the parliament with 169 seats, railroaded the bill on March 23.However, the bill failed to pass in the revote on Thursday, as most lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party voted against it.