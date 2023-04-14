Chinese Envoy Resolution of N. Korea's Legitimate Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

China's special representative on the Korean Peninsula affairs Liu Xiaming has called for a balanced resolution of North Korea's legitimate concerns through dialogue amid escalating tensions on the peninsula.According to the website of the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday, the Chinese envoy made the call in a meeting with an official from the German foreign ministry on Tuesday.This is a stark contrast to a collective response by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, that slammed the North for its latest provocation and urged the Kim Jong-un regime to return to dialogue.In the meeting held Thursday, Liu reportedly urged related parties to halt confrontation and pressure and to resolve each party's concerns, especially the North's legitimate ones, in a balanced way through meaningful dialogue.The Chinese envoy reportedly made the call, saying that related parties should squarely face problems and break away from fragmented and weak narratives.China has repeatedly urged the United States to make concessions first to resume dialogue with North Korea, emphasizing the resolution of the North's "reasonable concerns."