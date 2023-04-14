Heads of Business Associations of S. Korea, Japan to Hold Meeting in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of major business organizations of South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting in the southeastern port city of Busan in June.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and its Japanese counterpart Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) said on Thursday that they agreed to hold the chairs' meeting on June 9 in Busan.The two sides held working-level talks on Monday in Seoul to ready the chairs' conference.The business associations said that they agreed to bolster future-oriented economic cooperation at the private level as the shuttle diplomacy between the leaders of South Korea and Japan has resumed after 12 years.The KCCI said that joint responses to global supply chains, private-sector exchanges and new entrepreneurship will be among key agenda items for the conference.They will also discuss ways to bolster cooperation to expand tourism between the two nations as the regional offices of the chambers are set to attend the meeting.The conference took place annually from 2001 to 2017, but has not convened since 2018 due to trade conflicts and COVID-19.