Gov't Approves Plan to Develop Electronic Warfare Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved major defense projects to domestically develop an electronic warfare aircraft and acquire heavy helicopters for special operations.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that the defense project promotion committee approved four projects including a plan to develop an electronic warfare aircraft.The aircraft project aims to improve the viability of the country's aerial forces and their ability to conduct joint operations by paralyzing and disrupting North Korea's integrated air defense network and wireless command and communication system in case of emergency.The aircraft will also collect and analyze signals intelligence or SIGINT from neighboring countries.Under the one-point-85 trillion won project, the Agency for Defense Development and a defense firm will jointly develop the aircraft from 2024 to 2032.The committee also approved a three-point-seven trillion won plan to purchase special operations heavy-lift helicopters from overseas from 2024 to 2031.