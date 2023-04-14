Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Approves Plan to Develop Electronic Warfare Aircraft

Written: 2023-04-13 19:02:40Updated: 2023-04-13 19:17:16

Gov't Approves Plan to Develop Electronic Warfare Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved major defense projects to domestically develop an electronic warfare aircraft and acquire heavy helicopters for special operations.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Thursday that the defense project promotion committee approved four projects including a plan to develop an electronic warfare aircraft.

The aircraft project aims to improve the viability of the country's aerial forces and their ability to conduct joint operations by paralyzing and disrupting North Korea's integrated air defense network and wireless command and communication system in case of emergency. 

The aircraft will also collect and analyze signals intelligence or SIGINT from neighboring countries.

Under the one-point-85 trillion won project, the Agency for Defense Development and a defense firm will jointly develop the aircraft from 2024 to 2032. 

The committee also approved a three-point-seven trillion won plan to purchase special operations heavy-lift helicopters from overseas from 2024 to 2031.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >