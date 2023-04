Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online.In a press briefing on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard.Garland said that the Department of Justice has arrested the suspect in connection with an investigation into allegations of unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information, adding that Teixeira surrendered “without incident.”CNN and other media revealed footage showing officers making an arrest at the family home of Teixeira, who is reported to be the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files were leaked.Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ryder Patrick said that the leak was a "deliberate criminal act."