Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Friday that it tested a new type of solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that the North launched a powerful new missile, the Hwasong-18, the previous day, in a test that had no negative impact on the security of neighboring countries.The KCNA said the new ICBM will serve as a crucial part of the nation’s strategic military power and a key element of the country's strategic war deterrent.Kim, who oversaw the latest test, reportedly expressed satisfaction with the test results, saying that the development of the missile will radically advance the effectiveness of the country's nuclear counterattack posture.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that the North fired an intermediate- or longer-range ballistic missile from near Pyongyang toward the East Sea at 7:23 a.m. Thursday.