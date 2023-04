Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have confirmed this year's eighth case of African swine flu(ASF) at a pig farm in the northern Gyeonggi provincial city of Pocheon.The ASF Central Disaster Management Headquarters, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, said on Friday that pigs at a farm in Pocheon tested positive for the deadly animal disease.The farm is located three-point-two kilometers from a pig farm that reported an ASF case on March 19.The authorities immediately sent an initial response team to disinfect the farm and carry out epidemiological studies. Around six-thousand pigs at the farm will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.The ASF headquarters issued a movement restriction on all livestock-related facilities and personnel in Pocheon and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province and Cheorwon and Hwacheon in Gangwon Province until 2 a.m. Sunday.