‘No Evidence of US Wiretapping S. Korea's Presidential Office’

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior government official said that there is no hard evidence that the U.S. has eavesdropped on conversations at the presidential office in Seoul.The official made the remarks to reporters on Thursday at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, adding that there was no reason to believe that the U.S. engaged in any malicious activities.The official said that Seoul’s assessment so far has yet to provide a reason to conclude that there was any clandestine surveillance by the U.S., noting that much of the sparse content related to South Korea-U.S. relations among the leaked intelligence reports is incorrect.Responding to assertions that an arrest over the leak by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday undermines claims that the documents were fabricated, the official said the investigation is still ongoing.The official then expressed confidence in the solid trust between the two nations related to information sharing and preparations for the upcoming summit.Adding that covert surveillance of South Korea by countries other than the U.S. is possible, the official said that Seoul likewise cannot guarantee that South Korean intelligence agencies refrain from such activities in other countries.