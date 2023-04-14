S. Korea, Kazakhstan Agree to Expand Cooperation in Key Minerals, Infrastructure

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in key minerals and major infrastructure projects on Friday.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that minister Lee Chang-yang met with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Seoul to discuss the bilateral ties.The ministry said Lee noted the success of the partnership in the central Asian country's infrastructure and energy projects led by the deputy prime minister before requesting attention for South Korean companies seeking to win new contracts in the country's energy and materials sectors.The officials also took note of the new record set in bilateral trade last year, reaching six-point-five billion U.S. dollars last year, as the two sides marked 30 years of diplomatic ties.Lee and Sklyar pledged to work closely to ensure the stable supply of key minerals, agreeing that the two countries are optimal partners owing to Kazakhstan’s abundance of such minerals and South Korea's technological and personnel resources.The South Korean minister also asked for Astana's support for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.