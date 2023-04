Photo : YONHAP News

One person was killed and 34 others injured when a bus carrying a group of Israeli tourists fell on its side in the central North Chungcheong provincial city of Chungju on Thursday.Witnesses reported that the bus stopped midway up a hill before sliding backward and tipping over at around 6 p.m., resulting in the death of an Israeli woman in her 60s and eleven critical injuries.Aside from the South Korean bus driver and the tour guide, the other 32 injured people are all Israeli nationals.The tour bus, which had departed from Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, had arrived at the group's hotel in Chungju's Suanbo, well-known for its hot springs.The police have launched an investigation, with the bus driver reportedly testifying that the transmission on the bus was overworked.The foreign ministry said it plans to provide support upon a request from the Israeli Embassy in Seoul.