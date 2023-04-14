Nation’s 10th Mpox Case Suspected to be Another Local Infection

Photo : YONHAP News

Another suspected local infection of mpox has been reported, bringing the nation's cumulative total to ten.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that a South Korean national residing in the southeastern city of Daegu is the latest patient to test positive for the virus.The patient, who has no recent overseas travel record, had voluntarily sought to get tested on Wednesday after experiencing symptoms.Authorities are conducting an epidemiological study and investigating people that have had contact with the patient.While the first case detected last June and the four subsequent infections came from overseas or were linked to such cases, the five detections this week are suspected of being local infections due to a lack of a recent overseas travel record. No connection among them has yet been confirmed.On Wednesday, authorities raised the infectious disease crisis alert for mpox to the second-lowest "caution" on the four-tier scale.