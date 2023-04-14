Military: N. Korea’s Newest ICBM in Mid-Stage Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has assessed that North Korea conducted a mid-stage test launch of a claimed Hwason-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Thursday.After an analysis, the defense ministry said on Friday that the North will likely require additional time and effort to complete the system development.The technologies claimed by Pyongyang of multistage engine and stage separation are not new but rather general technologies applied in the development of ballistic missiles, the ministry said.The ministry stressed the South Korean military possesses more efficient and advanced solid-fuel ballistic missile technologies.Asked about the possible neutralization of South Korea’s Kill Chain preemptive strike system by a North Korean solid-fuel missile, the ministry said it is an unfounded concern.It added that the nation's three-pronged defense system continues to evolve and develop, enabling the military to detect and strike against the North's missile threats.