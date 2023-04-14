Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Military: N. Korea’s Newest ICBM in Mid-Stage Development

Written: 2023-04-14 13:43:38Updated: 2023-04-14 14:53:37

Military: N. Korea’s Newest ICBM in Mid-Stage Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has assessed that North Korea conducted a mid-stage test launch of a claimed Hwason-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Thursday.

After an analysis, the defense ministry said on Friday that the North will likely require additional time and effort to complete the system development.

The technologies claimed by Pyongyang of multistage engine and stage separation are not new but rather general technologies applied in the development of ballistic missiles, the ministry said. 

The ministry stressed the South Korean military possesses more efficient and advanced solid-fuel ballistic missile technologies.

Asked about the possible neutralization of South Korea’s Kill Chain preemptive strike system by a North Korean solid-fuel missile, the ministry said it is an unfounded concern.

It added that the nation's three-pronged defense system continues to evolve and develop, enabling the military to detect and strike against the North's missile threats.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >