White Paper Blames Instability on N. Korea’s Nuclear Threats

Written: 2023-04-14 13:55:02Updated: 2023-04-14 14:30:13

Photo : KBS News

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has blamed North Korea's nuclear threats and military provocations for causing instability on the Korean Peninsula and severing cross-border communication in its first white paper on inter-Korean affairs.

In the preface of the 290-page book released on Friday, unification minister Kwon Young-se classified the North's nuclear issue as the fundamental cause of the peninsula's worsening security situation.

Unlike the previous policy paper during the former liberal Moon Jae-in administration, the latest book used the term "provocation" in reference to Pyongyang's missile activity, pledging a stern response.

Also of note in this year’s paper was the formalization of the term "North Korea's denuclearization" as a replacement for "the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."

In line with the Yoon administration's promotion of human rights in North Korea, the white book expanded chapters addressing the issue.
