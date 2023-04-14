Pentagon Remains Mum on Specifics of US Intelligence Activities Overseas

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Washington has apprehended a suspect over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online amid controversies surrounding its espionage activities against its allies, including South Korea. As the Pentagon remains mum on the specifics of where, how and when the U.S. conducts intelligence activities overseas, Seoul continues to downplay allegations that the U.S. could have eavesdropped on the presidential office.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland]“Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information."The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online.U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced the arrest amid controversies the world over.[Sound bite: US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland]“Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard. FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident. He will have an initial appearance at the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.”Media reports suggested that Teixeira was the leader of an online gaming chat group where the classified files were leaked, exposing U.S. espionage operations not only on its adversaries but also its closest allies, including Ukraine, Israel, the U.K. and South Korea.Among the leaked defense and intelligence documents were reports allegedly based on intercepted discussions at the South Korean presidential office about issues related to providing ammunition to Ukraine.[Sound bite:Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder]"(Reporter off camera: Can you put into context the damage that has been done by this leak?)Again, right now we're continuing to assess the scope and the impact. And so that's work that will be ongoing."Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder refused to get into details of the U.S. intel gatherings overseas.[Sound bite: Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder]“As I highlighted, when it comes to intelligence collection within the Department of Defense that's focused primarily internationally, I'm not going to get into the specifics of where, how and when we conduct our intelligence activities.”Meanwhile, Seoul continues to downplay the controversy surrounding the U.S. signal intelligence, or SIGINT, activities.Speaking on condition of anonymity with Washington correspondents from South Korea, a ranking South Korean official said that Seoul’s assessment so far has yet to find any hard evidence to conclude that the U.S. conducted any clandestine surveillance against Seoul, and reiterated that much of the sparse content related to South Korea-U.S. relations among the leaked intelligence reports is incorrect.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.