PPP Lawmaker Submits Bill to Ban Dog, Cat Meat Sale or Use as Food

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Tae Yong-ho said on Friday that he submitted a revised bill banning the slaughtering of dogs and cats as well as the use or sale of their meat for food.Tae said the culture of consuming dog and cat meat in the nation must be eradicated at a time when the number of people with pets has topped 15 million. He said it is only natural to respect the life of animals that humans live with and have such close bonds with.The revised bill also seeks to ensure that people who have been found guilty of violating animal abuse regulations will not be allowed to raise animals.Those who caused the death of an animal or engaged in abuse will be slapped with sterner punishment, including a prison sentence of one to ten years.Observers believe efforts to pass the revised bill will gain momentum as the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has also voiced the need to ban the illegal breeding and slaughtering of dogs for food.The DP’s chief policymaker, Kim Min-seok, said earlier on Thursday that the party will submit and pass a special law that aims to prohibit the practice and provide support for such businesses to change direction.