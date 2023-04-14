Menu Content

Economy

Science Ministry Unveils Plan to Top World in AI Domain

Written: 2023-04-14 14:43:39Updated: 2023-04-14 15:09:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is aiming to become number one in the world in the artificial intelligence(AI) domain in a bid to secure national competitiveness in super-giant AI ecosystems.

The science ministry unveiled the plan during a meeting on Friday. 

Designed to make South Korea the world’s top AI player with a super-giant platform that uses the Korean language, the plan calls for the fostering of ten-thousand software-as-a-service industries, considered to be key in the creation of an AI ecosystem, by 2026.

To this end, the government first plans to expand key infrastructure involving data, software and computing resources.

As part of the plan, the government will integrate the platforms of some 15-hundred public services into a single portal to facilitate convenient usage with just one ID.

It will also create a system in which AI will provide explanations on some one-thousand services provided by the government, including support measures, according to individual situations.
