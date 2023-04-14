N. Korea Claims Successful Solid-Fuel ICBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Releasing video footage of what it claims was a solid-fuel intercontinental missile launch, North Korea said that the new missile will serve as a crucial part of its strategic military power and war deterrent. South Korea, in turn, said its missile defense capabilities are evolving to deal effectively with the North.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korea says it test-launched a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) for the first time.North Korean-state run media on Friday made the claim after South Korea detected signs of a new weapon test the previous day.[Sound bite: Korean Central TV various scenes of Hwasong-18 missile launch (Apr. 13 2023)]The video footage shows the rocket ejecting from the erecter launcher tube, then igniting the first-stage engine for ascension.The new missile, designated the “Hwasong-18,” also appears to use a "cold-launch" method. This implies greater potential for repeated use of erecter launchers.Analysts noted that it remains unclear how complete North Korea's ICBM capabilities are in terms of warhead atmospheric reentry and accuracy.However, compared to liquid-fuel missiles, solid-fuel rockets are easier to hide and transport, and can be launched more quickly, leaving less time for detection and interception.The South Korean defense ministry said on Friday that the North will likely require additional time to complete the weapon system, and stressed that South Korea's Kill Chain preemptive strike system continues to evolve to deal effectively with the North.While releasing photos of Kim Jong-un overseeing the missile test, North Korean media said the new ICBM will serve as a crucial part of the nation’s strategic military power and a key element of its strategic war deterrent.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.