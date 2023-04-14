Digital Platform Government Committee Unveils AI Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to create its own super-giant artificial intelligence(AI) platform to streamline bureaucracy and cut paper consumption in the public sector by 50 percent.The Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government on Friday held a joint meeting with the science ministry and the Personal Information Protection Commission to report on plans to realize a digital platform government, a key task of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The meeting unveiled details on the blueprint and implementation plan for the initiative, which will establish an AI-based government service that unifies all ministry and agency information on one platform.The committee vowed to drastically improve public convenience so that some 15-hundred services, such as tax payments and welfare applications, that are currently handled on separate websites will be integrated into one portal by the year 2026.The government will also eliminate attached paperwork for such services to save around two trillion won annually while paper use in general in the public sector will be slashed by 50 percent.The government also plans to process government documents such as administrative forms and press releases through AI systems such as ChatGPT to ultimately create AI exclusively for state affairs.