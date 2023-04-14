US State Department Counselor to Visit Seoul Next Week

Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-04-14 19:10:32Updated: 2023-04-14 19:56:18

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet will visit South Korea on Sunday.  

In a media notice on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Seoul said Counselor Chollet, together with Ambassador and head of the Sanctions Coordination Office Jim O’Brien, will lead a delegation to Singapore and Seoul from April 13 to the 17 to engage with senior government leaders and key stakeholders on bilateral and regional issues.

The statement said that in South Korea, the two officials will meet with senior officials to discuss a wide-range of topics to advance the U.S.-Korea global partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the counselor also looks forward to discussing Korea’s expanding global role with opinion leaders.

Counselor, a rank of under secretary, is a senior policy advisor to the secretary of state. Chollet has been involved in ASEAN policies and the situation in Myanmar, and visited South Korea in July last year to discuss ways to further advance bilateral ties.

O'Brien leads the Sanctions Coordination Office within the State Department and devises related policies on Russia and North Korea.
