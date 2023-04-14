S. Korea, Japan Revs Up Talks to Normalize Bilateral Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have begun active discussions to place each other back on their respective list of trusted trade partners known as the whitelist.Seoul's trade ministry said Friday that it held virtual director-level policy talks on export management with its Japanese counterpart this week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.The two sides discussed the measures as well as export controls and strategic items including the "catch-all" scheme which calls on exporters to obtain a situational permit for items that could be used as weapons.Next week, the two sides will hold a face-to-face meeting in Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday for further discussions on policy measures regarding exports of strategic and other items.The bilateral policy dialogue on export management was suspended since early 2020 amid strained relations. The two countries have been working to normalize trade since President Yoon Suk Yeol's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month.