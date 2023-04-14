S. Korea, Japan to Hold First Director-level Security Dialogue in 5 Years

South Korea and Japan will hold joint talks of senior diplomats and defense officials for the first time in five years.Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday the director-level policy consultation meeting will take place in Seoul on Monday.Seo Min-jung, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, and Woo Kyoung Suk, deputy director-general for international policy at the Ministry of National Defense will head up the South Korea delegation.They will meet with their Japanese counterparts Takehiro Funakoshi of the foreign ministry and Atsushi Ando from the defense ministry.The two sides will likely discuss issues of common interest including the security situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, their respective defense and security policies and the direction for bilateral cooperation.The last meeting, their eleventh, was held in Tokyo in 2018 after the dialogue launched in 1998.The resumption comes after the two countries' leaders agreed in a summit last month to restart various consultation channels and facilitate communication.