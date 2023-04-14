Gov't, Seoul City to Tackle Crowding on Gimpo Goldline

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul will devise special measures to address overcrowding during rush hour on the Gimpo Goldline subway, a rail transport that connects to Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.The decision comes after two more passengers passed out on the subway on Tuesday morning complaining of breathing difficulties, struggling in densely packed commuter carriages.Following the incident, the central government on Friday held an emergency meeting and Seoul City has also vowed to boost its own safety measures including the deployment of so-called "cut-men."Seoul Metro personnel will be deployed at Gimpo Goldline stations as "cut-men" to manage overcrowding on the platforms and trains by restricting people from squeezing themselves onto crowded trains.The city will also increase bus operations to disperse passenger demand and consider introducing an amphibious bus service between Gimpo and Han River docks, an idea proposed by the mayor of Gimpo city.Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon will also meet with transport minister Won Hee-ryong on Saturday to discuss possible countermeasures.