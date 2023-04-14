S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Regular Missile Defense, Anti-Sub Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to hold missile defense and anti-submarine drills regularly.Seoul's defense ministry said the decision came during Defense Trilateral Talks in Washington on Friday, held for the first time in three years.The meeting was led by deputy defense minister for policy Heo Tae-keun, U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner and Japanese director general for defense policy Kazuo Masuda.In a joint statement, the representatives agreed to strengthen trilateral security cooperation to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo Pacific.They also called on the North to immediately stop destabilizing acts and warned that a nuclear test will be met with a "strong and resolute" response from the international community.The chief delegates also agreed to regularize missile defense and anti-submarine exercises and discuss the resumption of other three-way training including maritime interdiction and anti-piracy drills.The annual Defense Trilateral Talks were last held in 2020. The next session, the 14th edition, will take place in South Korea next year.