Suspected Lobbyist in Baekhyeon-dong Scandal Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspected lobbyist in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal has been detained on bribery charges.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued a warrant to arrest Kim In-seop, citing the risk that he may destroy evidence.The scandal centers around an apartment construction project in the Baekhyeon-dong area in Seongnam city for which the developer allegedly received favors from municipal authorities after recruiting Kim for the project.Kim is accused of receiving seven-point-seven billion won and other business rights from the developer in return for arranging related permits and favors for the project from 2015, up until last month.Prosecutors believe Kim wielded considerable influence over Seongnam city using his close ties with main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung, who was formerly the city's mayor, as well as Lee's former chief of staff Jeong Jin-sang. To back this claim, prosecutors note the fact that Kim spoke on the phone with Jeong nearly 300 times over a one-year period in 2014.Kim also served as campaign chief for Lee's mayoral election in 2006.