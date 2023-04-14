G7 Ministers Meeting on Climate, Energy Opens in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment kicked off in Sapporo, Japan on Saturday.During the two-day event, ministers of the U.S., Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Canada will discuss ways to accelerate decarbonization.According to Kyodo news agency, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura, in opening remarks, said it's necessary to address both climate change and energy security.The country's environment minister Akihiro Nishimura stressed that the G-7 as a whole must work toward the transition to sustainable social systems.A report last month by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called for measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to half the level of 2019 by the year 2030 in order to prevent serious damage from global warming.Kyodo news said that decarbonization in the electricity sector and the introduction of electric vehicles will be key discussion topics.A series of G7 ministerial meetings are scheduled in Japan next week and the week after, ahead of the G7 summit slated for next month in Hiroshima.