N. Korea Blasts Japan's Diplomatic Bluebook

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has lashed out at Japan over its diplomatic bluebook which called for the resolution of the Japanese abductees issue and the dismantlement of ballistic missiles.The North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday conveyed the stance of the policy bureau of the North Korean foreign ministry's Japan institute and accused Tokyo of expressing hostility in its so-called bluebook.The report argued that Japan has taken issue with North Korea's self-defensive measures to boost national power as well as the abductees issue which has already been resolved.It said that for Japan, with its dangerous military ambitions, to speak about North Korea's war deterrence is defying its sovereignty and interfering in domestic affairs.The bluebook released Tuesday calls for resolving the abductees issue and dismantling all of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.In 2002, then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il acknowledged abductions did take place but promised to prevent a recurrence. However, the two sides have since locked horns over the exact number of abductees and their repatriations.