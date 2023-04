Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong has assumed his post ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. and summit talks scheduled later this month.Cho arrived in the U.S. capital on Friday and went straight to work with no particular contact with the press.Cho replaced predecessor Cho Tae-yong who was appointed as the new national security advisor late last month.He received an agrément from Washington in the shortest time ever for a South Korean ambassador. It only took about two weeks from the time of his nomination to his arrival in the U.S.