Top Diplomats of S. Korea, France Discuss N. Korea, Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and France held talks and condemned North Korea's latest solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile launch.Seoul's foreign ministry said minister Park Jin and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna held a session of bilateral strategic dialogue in Seoul on Friday.In a joint press release, the two sides denounced North Korea's illicit ballistic missile launches and its threat to use nuclear weapons and stressed the need for a firm and united response from the international community.They reaffirmed the shared goal of the dismantlement of all nuclear weapons, missiles and related programs through a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner adding the North will never be recognized as a nuclear power state.The two sides also agreed on the importance of cutting off illegal financing for the regime through thorough implementation of UN Security Council resolutions by member nations including the repatriation of overseas North Korean workers.On the Indo-Pacific region, the ministers said the two sides share values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights and there are many areas with great potential for collaboration such as climate change response, support for Pacific Island countries and maritime security.The last time a French foreign minister visited South Korea was in 2018 to attend the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.