Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council said it will convene an open meeting on North Korea's nonproliferation issue at the UN headquarters in New York at 3 p.m. Monday local time.The meeting comes after the North announced it test fired a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.Requested by the U.S., Japan and others, it's the first such meeting on Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches in four weeks.South Korea, in coordination with allies, is also known to have made a joint request.Seoul will likely attend the upcoming session as a party of interest and strongly condemn the North's provocation as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and demand a formal response from the council.However, considering the stances of China and Russia, it's unlikely the meeting will produce any official outcome such as a sanctions resolution or a chairman's statement.