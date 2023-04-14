Rival Parties Feud over US Spying Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continue to wrangle over U.S. spying allegations.The ruling People Power Party said the main opposition Democratic Party was attacking its own government using all possible means for its political gain and even at the cost of national interest.In a Saturday statement, floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said that as the suspect in the leaked document case has been arrested in the U.S., Seoul will keep tabs on the investigation and demand an explanation from Washington if necessary.Jang asked for trust in the government so it can wisely handle the issue especially ahead of a South Korea-U.S. summit.The Democratic Party blasted the presidential office for being irresponsible and arrogant and said it should stop blaming the opposition and the media.Spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said if the top office were to blame the media again it should also question the New York Times and Washington Post which first reported the eavesdropping allegations.Kang said it is the opposition and parliament's duty to criticize and demand measures from the presidential office but she said the office was disregarding public calls to clarify the truth and protest infringement of sovereignty as politically motivated.Kang demanded the office disclose the truth regarding allegations and also sternly protest the matter with the U.S.