Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) scored his eighth goal of the season.Son scored an opener in the 14th minute in a match against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Saturday. Hotspur, however lost the game 2-3.Son, who netted his 100th Premier League goal in the previous match against Brighton to become the first Asian player to hit the milestone, scored in a second straight league match, which is the first time this season.Son now needs just two more goals in the remaining seven EPL matches to set a record of scoring double figures for seven consecutive seasons.