Blinken: Pentagon Document Leak Has Not Affected US Cooperation with Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the recent leaks of U.S. military intelligence have not affected cooperation between the U.S. and its allies.Blinken made the remarks on Saturday during a question-and-answer session at the end of a press briefing in Vietnam, when asked if the United States can be a trusted ally after the leaks.The top diplomat said that the United States has engaged with its allies and partners at high levels in the wake of the leaks, adding that the United States has made clear its commitment to safeguarding intelligence and its commitment to security partnerships.Blinken said that what he has heard so far at least is an appreciation for the steps that the United States is taking, stressing that he has not heard anything that would affect the United States' cooperation with its allies and partners.He added that the investigation is taking its course and a suspect is in custody, but, more importantly, measures are being taken to further safeguard information.