N. Korean Leader Appears to Have Skipped Visit to Mausoleum on Kim Il-sung Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have skipped an event marking the 111th birth anniversary of his late grandfather.The North's state media, such as the Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, did not carry any reports of Kim visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day, where his grandfather and founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, are interred.Kim usually visited the mausoleum along with top officials to pay respect to his late grandfather and father on their birth anniversaries in the past, with the state media publishing related reports the following morning.If Kim skipped the visit, it would mark the second time that he skipped his visits to the mausoleum on his grandfather's birthday, following in 2020, since he took power in 2011.There are speculations that Kim's absence may be related to the fact that Kim Il-sung's birthday for this year was not an anniversary that ends in either five or zero.